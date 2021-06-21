$5.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50. CACI International reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

CACI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,953. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $22,445,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

