50,000 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $11,989,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $4,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $4,583,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $728,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. 13,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,686. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

