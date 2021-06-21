58,770 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,362. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

