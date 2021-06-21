$610.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $610.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.10 million. Rollins posted sales of $553.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,701 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05. Rollins has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.