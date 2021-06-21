6,872 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

