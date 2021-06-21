6,917 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 847,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 551,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

