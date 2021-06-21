$73.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the lowest is $73.05 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $126.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.