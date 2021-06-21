7,858 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

