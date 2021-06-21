$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.10 million and the highest is $82.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 266,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,523. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -40.51.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

