856 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,910,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

