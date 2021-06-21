$86.85 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $86.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $90.97 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $510.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 12.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,662. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

