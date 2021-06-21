A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

