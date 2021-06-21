AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,541,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

