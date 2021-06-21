Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.63. The stock had a trading volume of 278,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,303. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

