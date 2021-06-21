Abbrea Capital LLC Has $14.66 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock worth $663,955,073. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.40. 264,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $942.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

