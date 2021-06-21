Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 76.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $568.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,646. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

