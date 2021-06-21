Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,953 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 1,307,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

