Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

HD stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

