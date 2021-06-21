Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

