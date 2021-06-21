Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

LON:ASCI opened at GBX 353.36 ($4.62) on Monday. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £78.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.24.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

