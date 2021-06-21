Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($46,119.68).
LON:ASCI opened at GBX 353.36 ($4.62) on Monday. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £78.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.24.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.