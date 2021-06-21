Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

