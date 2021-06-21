Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $69.95 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

