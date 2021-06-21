Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Busey worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

