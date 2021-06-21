Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,257 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 100.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $171.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.