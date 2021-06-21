Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 12,813 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

