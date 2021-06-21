Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 31,405 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

RACE opened at $200.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.