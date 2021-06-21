ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $122,505.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049949 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.