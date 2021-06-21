Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Reduced by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $92.31. 144,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

