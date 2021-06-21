Acumen Capital Trims Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Target Price to C$15.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
TSE ADW.A opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.68. The firm has a market cap of C$418.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.90.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
