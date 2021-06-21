Acumen Capital Trims Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Target Price to C$15.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSE ADW.A opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.68. The firm has a market cap of C$418.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.90.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

