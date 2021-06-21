AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and $1.71 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,942,658 coins and its circulating supply is 122,800,181 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

