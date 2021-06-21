ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 619,677 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 350,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 631,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

