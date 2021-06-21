AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

OTCMKTS AGFMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

