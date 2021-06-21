Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 45,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 187,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

