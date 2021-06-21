Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $18.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $76.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 56.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,538. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

