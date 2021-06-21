Akropolis Reaches One Day Volume of $10.84 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $51.93 million and $10.84 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

