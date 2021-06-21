Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

