Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.