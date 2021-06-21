Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

