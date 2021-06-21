Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANCUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

ANCUF stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

