Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Bancorp worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

