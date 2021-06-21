Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $364,000 Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 62.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

