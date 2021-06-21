Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $827.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

