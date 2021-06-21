Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

