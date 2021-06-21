Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $320,000 Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,864 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $329.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.80. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

