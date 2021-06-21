Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,406,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,651 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

