Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,949 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Rexnord worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

