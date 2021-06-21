Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Portland General Electric worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

