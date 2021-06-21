Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $9.99 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.78% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.