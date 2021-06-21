Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,351 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 723,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.33 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

