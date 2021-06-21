Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 29,730 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,730 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $460.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $462.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

