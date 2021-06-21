ALLY Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $69,845.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLY has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

